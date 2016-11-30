A girl’s story

“There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.” -Maya Angelou
Once upon a time, there was a girl who was given a heart to call her own. It was the prettiest thing she had ever seen: large and bright and made of something like glass. She was very happy and she had lots of adventures, and with each adventure her heart sparkled brighter.
One day, the girl met a boy. They were very happy when they were together, and they went on lots of adventures. The girl realized her heart sparkled more than ever before whenever it was near the boy, and so she decided to give it to him to take care of. And the boy promised to share his heart with the girl as well. They got married and moved overseas for their grandest adventure yet.
But about halfway through their time overseas, the boy had an injury. His body got broken. He tried to keep going on with life as normal, but that made it worse. So he had to stop doing a lot of the things that made him happy. It was very difficult for him.
The girl was very worried, and sad to see him broken, so she tried very hard to help him, though she didn’t always know how. She took care of him as best she could, and she tried to make him smile. She did everything she could think of to help, from putting on his socks, to surprising him with a trip to The Happiest Place On Earth. And when she was at a loss for what else to do, she simply held him tight.
But it wasn’t enough. The boy’s body wasn’t the only thing that was broken. His heart was broken too, it had been for a long time, actually. Since long before the girl had met him. And even though the girl was with him, he sometimes felt very alone.
The boy got so lonely that he began to reach out for friends when the girl wasn’t around. He found some friends on the Internet, without the girl’s knowledge. And some of these friends became… something more. Before the boy even knew what was happening, he was giving away pieces of his heart to other people.
Eventually, the girl and the boy moved back from overseas. They both hoped that in a familiar place with new adventures, he would finally be able to feel better.
But the boy felt worse. He was inflicted with a monster called depression, and the girl was very sad. She felt powerless to help him, and as the monster grew, the boy seemed farther and farther away from her. She began to feel very alone.
As the monster grew larger, the girl began to see it as a spreading darkness, a foul creature that was tearing him up from the inside, that was making it harder for her to reach him. It grew so large that it began trying to reach out towards her. She was very frightened, and felt even more alone.
One day, the boy saw what the monster was trying to do, and so he decided he had to tell the girl about the pieces of heart he had given away. He didn’t want the monster to hurt her, he wanted it to stop. He wanted to stop.
When he did this, the monster lost some of its powers.
They both felt very sad, and the boy told the girl she should escape before the monster hurt her any more. But she looked at him, and she loved him, and she saw clearly how much pain he was in. She did not want to leave the boy alone with the monster, she wanted him to be okay. She wanted him to be more than just okay. So she decided to stay beside him, to help him fight the monster.
So the boy and the girl tried to start again. They talked a lot, about everything they’d been going through, and they felt closer than they had ever felt before. And the monster lost some more of its power.
But it didn’t last. Even though the boy and girl seemed to be doing really well, the dark monster inside the boy grew back stronger. One day, when the girl was far away, the boy thought it might be better if he didn’t exist at all. If he just… disappeared. Forever.
Probably, the monster told him so.
The girl found out what the boy was thinking, and was more worried than she had ever been in her entire life. And she was terrified she wouldn’t get back to him in time. She called family and friends to help, and thankfully, they did.
The girl got back to him as fast as she could, and she held him tight. But she knew that he was very broken, and there was nothing she could do to help. So she asked him to go with her to a person who helps broken people get better.
She was scared but relieved. At last, she thought, things were going to be okay. He was in good hands. They would find a way to fight the monster. There was hope.
But then the worst thing of all happened.
She lost him.
Forever.
Just like that.
This is how it happened: The person who helps broken people did indeed know how to fight the monster. She told them that the only way was to fight the monster in the open, side by side. To do this, the boy would have to share all the pieces of his heart with the girl; that was the only way they could win.
But the boy had not been able to stop giving away the pieces of his heart, you see. And he had run out. There were none left to share with the girl.
“It’s okay,” she cried. “We can get them back.” She was sadder than she had ever been, but she still wanted to help him defeat the monster, once and for all.
But the boy was afraid. He was afraid of the monster, and how the monster was growing stronger by hurting the girl. He didn’t want her to have to fight the monster, his monster, any more. He didn’t want to fight his monster any more. And he was tired. So very, very tired.
So he decided to give back her heart.
But when he held it out, he saw at once that it was in terrible shape. He hadn’t been careful with it, and his monster had been chipping away at it when he wasn’t looking. Left alone in the darkness, it had grown dim and lost its sparkle. The heart, the once bright and beautiful heart, had broken into pieces.
The girl was shocked to see what had happened to her heart. When the boy reached out to hand her the pieces, they slipped through his fingers and fell to the ground, shattering into dust. And the boy was very sorry, because he had never, ever wanted that to happen.
Now neither of them had any pieces of heart left.
And they were both alone.
…but.
The girl knew there was someone who could make beautiful things out of dust. And a whole bunch of people that loved the girl very much came around and started sweeping up the dust from her broken pieces of heart, careful not to miss a single speck. So the girl knew she was not alone. She had never been alone.
She stared into the collected pile of dust, when, just for the tiniest instant, she saw something sparkle.
Sad story, beautifully told. Best wishes to you both.
A very sad, sweet tale.
Speechless… It’s awesome… 🙂
I am am stunned and am speechless…
I love this! I’m currently suffering from depression myself and it affects my boyfriend badly. This is a great metaphor for my life situation right now…
First let me apologize……
I was grazing through looking for something that would catch my eye to read. As I started reading this, I thought to myself “Ohhhh this is stupid” but for some reason, I kept on reading. And I’m glad I did. Not at all what I expected but at the same time, I could relate. Everyone has a story, a dark place, a period in time that hopefully they have overcome. The sparkle remains – all you have to do is look for it. Sometimes in the most unexpected places……..Thanks for sharing!
Let me also add that after posting the first response, later that night, I had this story on my mind and alas lost several hours of sleep over it. My initial thoughts were Harsh to say the least and I do sincerely apologize. I was in a mood yesterday and this is not an excuse but I failed to acknowledge the place from which this story was written. (Someone elses’ Heart). Please forgive my ignorance. Best Wishes to you! Tug
Reblogged this on Wandering Weibelzahls and commented:
I went on Wandering Weibelzahls today to delete the site, but I couldn’t bring myself to do it. Instead, I will leave this here, so you know why this blog stopped mid-stride.
I’ve got some pretty grand adventures coming up, so if you are interested in where this particular Weibelzahl is wandering next, come visit me at breakingmoulds.com.
Much Love, Janelle
Reblogged this on Sawsan Al-Zatari and commented:
Wow–powerful and heartbreaking. Irony is there’s such beautiful writing in the sadness. Good luck to you.
Yes, thank you. ❤
This post was amazing. It truly touched me. I relate to the girl in this story in many ways. We must realize that helping broken people when they can no longer be helped, can break us too.
Thank you, I am glad. And I am sorry you can relate to the girl… if that means you have experienced anything similar, I would not wish it on anyone. You are very right… but it is hard to accept that someone you care about can no longer be helped by you. Take care! 🙂
Beautiful just beautiful.
Thank you! 🙂
A girl was given a heart. The heart sparkled in the presence of a boy. The boy didn’t know how to handle it. He broke it into pieces. The pieces shattered into dust. Now, the dust will be gathered again, to recreate the heart, probably a more shinny sparkling heart.
I may have a different story of my life, but I can feel the deepest true emotions behind these words, underneath the story. It’s fiercely penetrating to the heart! Very powerful!
I love the honesty, the courage to express, the serenity in accepting the pain as reality, and most of all — and also the best part, the hope for a better future!
Thank you for sharing this! 😊
Absolutely beautiful and moving. Thank you for writing this, I am so glad I found your blog!
Thank you so much… and you’re welcome! Thanks for reading 🙂
no matter what you do, don’t worry about losing that sparkle. you’ll find that if you look hard enough, there are sparkles everywhere too
Its ultimate to say that “form is from dust and dust forms as form”
What an amazing story….!!! Words r d best form of expression of one’s emotions….spellbound ☺
Thank you 🙂
Amazing story …emotional and truely sparkling…!!!
Thank you 🙂
Emotions within expressed like they were really tangible…feelings within put together like they were really visible…so brilliant…you’ll be blessed for enlightening minds on what really happens in a one-sided relationship and during the break up….you’ll eventually still find love(every end has a new and BETTER beginning). As for now,AM AMAZED!!!!
Thank you so much…. it certainly didn’t start out as a one-sided relationship but sadly I guess you’re right that it ended up that way. Anyways, thanks!!! ❤
This is written so beautifully and is totally mesmerizing. Thank you for sharing such a beautiful, sad story, there is definitely still a sparkle there to be able to make something so painful so magical
Thank you so much. Yes, I am clinging to that sparkle. 🙂