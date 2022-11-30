Finish Strong and Carry On

The end is where we start from. -T.S. Eliot

I’ve been out and about reading my fellow Nano Poblano team’s last posts of the month, and for many of us the sentiment is the same: we made it through a month of daily writing to build the writing habit, stretch the writing muscles, in order to take those muscles and apply them to the next thing.

This is the end, but it’s also the beginning.

This is the end of the month, and the last day of daily blog posting for me (for now), but it is not the last day of daily writing. It is the beginning of the next thing, and I intend to come to this spot again tomorrow, and the next day, and the next, to write.

To write something, anything at all, even just a little bit. Because something is better than nothing at all, and as this month has shown me, a lot of little somethings combine to make up… actually a lot! 30 posts in 30 days is no small feat! I’m hoping to take my next lot of little anythings and combine them into a bigger something about… well, you’ll have to wait and see! There will be blog posts too, tackling some of the bigger “mould breaking” topics that were on my brainstorming list for this month but needed more time than I could commit in just one day per post to do them justice.

To my fellow bloggers / cheer peppers: I am beyond proud of all of us, myself included, for finishing out this month. Even if you didn’t quite post every day or make it to Day 30, since this is after all “the least official blogging challenge” you are here and that’s what counts! Whether you’re flying or crawling across the finish line, or you tapped out halfway down the track and sat back eating ice cream and cheering the rest of us on, I salute you!

To everyone who’s been here reading along: Thank you for your support, and your likes and comments, and simply for being here, it means a lot!

So, don't be a stranger: I won't be blogging every day but I will be posting regularly and updating you on what my next beginning turns out to be.

What’s next for you? I’d love to hear about it. Please drop a line in the comments!

FINAL POST of Nano Poblano 2022! 🥂🎉✌️❤️🌶

Header image: Arthur Chauvineau / Unsplash