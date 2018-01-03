New Beginnings and the Business of Mould Breaking

Dear Friends, Readers, Fellow Mould Breakers,

As 2018 begins I’ve made some important decisions and taken some exciting new steps forward.

In short, I’ve decided to start the new year as Janelle Visser, and I’ve started a new website to be home to my personal, travel, and professional writing. I hope you will check it out to read more about that decision, and of course, let me know what you think!

I know the last year my posts on this blog have not had much to do with mould breaking, and a lot more to do with my own brokenness. I cannot express enough how grateful I am to my online community here that has supported me, people from all over the planet commenting with their support. As I build my new site, I intend to move most of these “marriage apocalypse” posts over to janellevisser.com, and I hope you will follow me over there as I continue the process of rebuilding, continue to move Always Forward.

“when the world comes crashing at your feet it’s okay to let others help pick up the pieces if we’re present to take part in your happiness when your circumstances are great we are more than capable of sharing your pain.” -rupi kaur

As for this site, in time I intend to restore it to the “business of mould breaking.” I am not sure what that will look like yet, but I am hoping it will morph into more of a place to highlight fellow mould breakers. A community of mould breakers, if you will. If you are interested in getting involved or have ideas for what could be shared here, please get in touch!

Thanks for being awesome.

Much love, Janelle